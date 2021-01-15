Let Jillian Michaels get you into better shape with her award-winning app

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We all know Jillian Michaels from her time on The Biggest Loser and as one of the toughest celebrity trainers. She’s also a fitness expert and life coach. But, did you know she also has an award-winning fitness app? The Jillian Michaels Fitness App is just what you need if you want to kick off the new year by getting into better shape, or if you need help making healthier lifestyle choices. This app is a lifetime subscription that you can use whenever you want your butt kicked! It’s on sale for 66% off for a limited time only for new customers.

This app includes over 800 workout exercises, ranging from basic to advanced and HIIT to targeted routines. You can select the fitness level that suits you best and adjust the intensity of the workout, which is key if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey. The app includes Jillian Michaels’ DVD collection, an Advanced Meal Planner System, audio-only workouts for outside exercise, and audio-only meditations.

You’ll also be able to customize the way you workout with this app. You can adjust the transition time of exercises during each workout, select available equipment to use during your workout, play your own music, swap and ban exercises from certain workouts, and let the Beat Sync feature adjust the beat of the music to the pace of the workout.

The Jillian Michaels Fitness App received stellar ratings from users everywhere. It received a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the App Store and 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store. One happy customer says, “I was so excited to discover this app. I used to use her Ripped in 30 workout religiously and was thrilled with those results.”

If your New Year’s Resolution was to start working out more or getting healthier overall, this app will certainly help you stick to your resolution. Get the lifetime subscription for $149.99 today.

