Enjoy healthier, more delicious meals with this air fryer

If fried food is your thing, but you need to watch your cholesterol, opt for the air fryer. The Yedi 6.8qt Evolution Air Fryer will cook you the crispy, crunchy foods you love with a little amount of fat. It’s on sale for 15% off its original price of $129, for a limited time only.

The method of air frying has many benefits over traditionally fried and deep-fried foods. When air frying, your food won’t lose its original taste or nutrients. Plus, it has a faster cooking time and eliminates the need for oil. You’ll still be able to enjoy the taste of fried foods without consuming as much fat (and dealing with all that oil splatter). Another benefit of owning an air fryer is, you’ll spend less money on takeout now that you can cook deliciously fried food at home. It’s a win-win.

The 6.8qt Yedi air fryer boasts a stainless steel design, an easy-to-read LCD screen, and eight cooking presets. It has a ceramic-coated basket that’s removable and PFOA-free, BPA-Free, lead-free, and cadmium-free. Along with the air fryer, you’ll get a ceramic-coated divider, 50 perforated parchment steaming papers, an 8″ ceramic-coated pizza pan, a multi-purpose rack, three stainless steel skewers, a cupcake silicone pan, and dehydrator racks.

Once it’s all set up, you’ll be free to make anything from chicken tenders, empanadas, baked potatoes, steak, and more. You can also make tasty desserts, such as brownies, cannolis, donuts, and more. When cooking with this air fryer, you’ll find that the meal opportunities are endless.

The Yedi air fryer has received rave reviews. One satisfied customer says, “I’m impressed with this new air fryer! Everything I cook comes out very fast and perfectly done!”

Save yourself the extra fat and cost of ordering out for good! The Yedi 6.8qt Evolution Air Fryer is just what you need to start transforming unhealthy meal options into healthier ones. Get it for $109.99 today while it’s still on sale.

