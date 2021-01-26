Every bit counts! Keep yourself safer with this antimicrobial brass tool

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The global coronavirus pandemic and subsequent social distancing guidelines that have followed in its wake have altered the ways in which we go about our daily lives. And despite some optimistic predictions that things would have returned to normal by now, it seems as though we’re going to be dealing with this new reality for the foreseeable future.

So why not do yourself and those around you a favor by picking up a CLEANKEY™ Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool, which makes it easy to avoid contact with a wide range of surfaces for just $19.99?

Also available in a 2-pack or 3-pack, this compact and convenient tool allows you to quickly and easily open doors, press buttons, and pull levers—all without having to actually touch the surface in question.

Featuring a slim and ergonomic design, this brass hand tool kills up to 99.9% of germs upon exposure, meaning you won’t have to worry about contracting viruses through contact with the surfaces you usually touch every day.

You’ll be able to attach the CLEANKEY to your keychain so you can take it with you anywhere, and the inherently antimicrobial copper construction is perfectly safe to touch for extended periods of time.

This multipurpose germ-killing key even comes with a retractable carabiner for added convenience, and you’ll be able to toss it in your bag at a moment’s notice thanks to the included travel bag.

Reduce your risk of infection whenever you’re out and about with a CLEANKEY Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool for just $19.99—20% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.