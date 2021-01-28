Sharpen your photography and editing skills and become a pro with these master classes

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you’re looking to forge a new career or simply want to take better pictures as a hobby, The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography & Editing Bundle will teach you the tricks to improve your photography and editing skills.

You’ll get 15 different courses and 415 separate lessons as you learn to master different photography and editing techniques. More than 34 hours of lessons are provided, and with lifetime access, you can focus on the courses you want to take first. You can jump around the lessons and go back to review anything where you can use a little refresher.

Some of the courses cover very specific topics, such as black-and-white photography, taking better pictures of food, travel photography, and long exposure photography. Others can bring out the artist hiding inside you with such topics as how to find the best light, or how to train your eye to find the right way to shoot something.

There are also classes on Adobe Photoshop, starting with the basics and moving on to advanced training. Still others will teach you how to add aftereffects to your work, and a course on starting your own business if that is your goal.

Past students have found these classes to be informative and inspirational, with ratings ranging from 4.1 to 4.8 on a 5-star scale.

All of the courses are taught by instructors who are experts in the field, including Phil Ebiner, who specializes in video and editing, and has had multiple projects in theatre and television, and Theodore Nemeth, a third-generation photographer with a business background who can help you get your career started.

If taken individually, these classes would cost you $2,985, but for a limited time, you can get this photography and editing bundle for just $39.99, a 98% savings.

Prices subject to change.