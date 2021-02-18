Clean out built-up ear wax with this smart ear wax remover, under $100

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Ear wax isn’t a bad thing! When we see ear wax on our ears or a cotton swab, our natural reaction is to wince. Ear wax, or cerumen, is made by the body to protect our ears. It’s only harmful if it becomes impacted or if you accumulate buildup. And cotton swabs won’t help you get rid of that. The SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover is designed to scoop out ear wax instead of pushing it in, so you can go on with your day knowing your ears are nice and clean inside.

The SPADE has a 3MPX camera that wirelessly streams a full view on your ears interior, straight to your smartphone. When you insert this tool into your ear, you’ll get a good picture of what’s going on in there, thanks to its six inner-mounted LED lights. It’s a pain-free way to clear out buildup by scooping out the wax with the included EarPicks™.

You’ll receive four different EarPicks shapes to choose from, along with three massage feathers, a charging cable, two metal rings, and three sanitizing swabs. Plus, its 3-in-1 base triples as a charger, dock, and storage center. Each cleaning session is a comfortable and safe experience that will leave your ears feeling better than ever. It has a built-in temperature control system that provides a safe, comfortable room temperature inside your ear.

The SPADE is well-received by those who have used it. One Trust Pilot reviewer boasts about the convenience of the built-in camera feature. “I bought this as a last-second gift for my husband who struggles with ear wax. He tried this product on Christmas morning and loved it!! The picture on the phone is very clear. So easy to use. My entire household wanted a turn.”

Grab the SPADE while it’s on sale for $126—that’s 21% off—today for more comfortable, cleaner ears.

