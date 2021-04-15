Paying too much for car insurance? Switch to Clearcover!

Every year when your car insurance comes due, you balk and bemoan the fact that, yet again, you have to dip into your bank account. Then the day arrives when you actually need to call your agent because something has happened to your vehicle. That’s when you truly appreciate that your premiums are up to date. That’s not to say, however, you don’t wish you were paying less for your coverage and that the whole convoluted process was a lot easier. Seems like Clearcover is exactly what you’re looking for.

Car insurance has been around pretty much since the advent of automobiles. Travelers Insurance Company issued the very first auto insurance policy in the U.S. in 1898 to a doctor named Truman J. Martin of Buffalo, New York. That first policy gave Dr. Martin $5,000 in liability coverage and cost him $12.25. While Clearcover may not give you 1898 prices, you will be pleasantly surprised at how much lower your cost could be.

Clearcover’s mission is “to be the world’s leading insuretech company, offering customers better products and experiences for the lowest possible prices.” To that end, they have created a mobile app that allows customers to do almost everything from their phones, including filing and tracking claims, paying bills, getting roadside assistance, and showing proof of insurance. It’s fast, it’s easy, it’s convenient. And if you do need extra help, you can live chat with a friendly customer advocate.

Currently live in 16 states including Texas, Clearcover prides itself in being able to offer better coverage at lower rates than other car insurance companies. Satisfied customers everywhere are singing their praises. G.A. testifies “I changed … to Clearcover and I saved a lot of money! … Highly recommend this company.” J.P. echoes “Buying a policy was super easy and quick! Saved me $300 a year …” In fact, almost all of the customers surveyed were glad they made the switch—which you can do any time.

Yup, even if your policy isn’t up for renewal yet, you can change providers. Clearcover makes it easy. So if you would like to spend a little less on your car insurance (and really, who doesn’t?), contact them. It will only take a few minutes for Clearcover to check your price and let you know how much you’ll be saving.