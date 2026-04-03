Damp, rainy, and cooler Easter Weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TONIGHT: Mainly dry, a few stray showers

12p-4p SATURDAY: 60% - highest rain chance of the day

SATURDAY: Sharp temperature drop around 1pm

EASTER SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with intermittent rain

FORECAST

TONIGHT

Stray showers, but not much for overall rainfall.

SATURDAY

Morning: 20% chance of rain, 70s.

Midday (Noon - 4pm): 60% chance of rain/storms. Cold front arrives with gusts up to 35 mph.

Evening/Night: Spotty showers linger. Cooler and windy with temps dropping into the 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY

Morning: Cloudy, chilly (50s), and damp.

Midday to Early Afternoon (Noon–4 PM): Off-and-on showers persist. Highs struggle to get into the low 60s.

A cold front will arrive Saturday afternoon, bringing a line of showers and storms (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Evening (After 6 PM): Rain gradually dissipates. Cool and overcast with temperatures falling back into the 50s — a chilly end to Easter.

MONDAY & BEYOND

Only warming to near 80° next week with a few rain chances.

Cooler with a few rain chances through next week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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