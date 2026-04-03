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Weather

Damp, rainy, and cooler Easter Weekend

Plan for a chilly and damp Easter Sunday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TONIGHT: Mainly dry, a few stray showers
  • 12p-4p SATURDAY: 60% - highest rain chance of the day
  • SATURDAY: Sharp temperature drop around 1pm
  • EASTER SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with intermittent rain

FORECAST

TONIGHT

Stray showers, but not much for overall rainfall.

SATURDAY

  • Morning: 20% chance of rain, 70s.
  • Midday (Noon - 4pm): 60% chance of rain/storms. Cold front arrives with gusts up to 35 mph.
  • Evening/Night: Spotty showers linger. Cooler and windy with temps dropping into the 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY

  • Morning: Cloudy, chilly (50s), and damp.
  • Midday to Early Afternoon (Noon–4 PM): Off-and-on showers persist. Highs struggle to get into the low 60s.
A cold front will arrive Saturday afternoon, bringing a line of showers and storms (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)
  • Evening (After 6 PM): Rain gradually dissipates. Cool and overcast with temperatures falling back into the 50s — a chilly end to Easter.

MONDAY & BEYOND

Only warming to near 80° next week with a few rain chances.

Cooler with a few rain chances through next week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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