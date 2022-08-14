You can now start your health journey with a little help from Jillian Michaels

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Let’s face it: Health and fitness can be complicated. While we want it to be as easy as some light jogging a couple times a week and swapping your fries for a side salad, some of us need more guidance when it comes to our health journeys. That’s where an excellent fitness app can truly change your life — which is why we were so excited to see a subscription for Jillian Michaels’ fitness app is now on sale.

Jillian Michaels is easily one of the biggest names in fitness (you may recall her from her time on “The Biggest Loser”). An exercise expert and a lifestyle coach, Michaels’ fitness app’s mission is to help others achieve health and happiness with an assist from her expertise. Not only does the app provide you access to over 800 workout classes in HD video for all different kinds of levels and activities (no way you’re getting bored with your workout routine now!) but it also offers an Advanced Meal Planner System that makes meal prep a breeze.

The app has plenty of fun features that let you customize your workout: You can ban certain exercises or swap them out for others, change the transition times, and more. Plus, you can play your own music during a workout, which is a major benefit for those who work out best with a customized playlist.

Still feeling unsure? Consider what app users have had to say about the product: “Love this app!! So many great workouts, from Jillian’s DVD library to the app workout programs and workout generator,” one reviewer enthused, while the outlet PCMag wrote, “It’s an excellent app for those who want tough workouts.” In total, it has 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Apple App Store, and 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Right now, a subscription to the app is more affordable than ever before. It’s available for just $149.99 (it’s usually $449.95!), courtesy of our Back to Education sale, running from August 10 to August 24.

Plus, you’ll be doing good for others in addition to working on your fitness: For every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

