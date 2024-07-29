We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Have you ever planned a summer barbecue to realize you’re missing some key ingredients and other necessities like cups, plates, or napkins? Or, are you simply trying to be money-conscious and shop more efficiently? Either way, you could benefit from a Costco Gold Star Membership.

Luckily, a one-year Gold Star Membership to Costco is now only $60, and you’ll even score a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* with your purchase. By becoming a Gold Star Member, you could lower your shopping bill while making just one trip for party-planning items, fresh foods, and much more!

Wallet-friendly groceries, home goods, and more

Costco operates over 500 warehouses nationwide that stock bulk merchandise from organic produce and brand-name cleaning supplies (like Dyson) to furniture and electronics. With its variety of products, you’ll find that Costco is the ultimate one-stop shop.

Joining Costco as a Gold Star Member costs just $60 and you'll get a $40 Digital Shop Card* (via StackCommerce)

Don’t forget to take advantage of Costco’s additional services! Drop your car at the Costco Tire Center to have brand-name tires installed while you’re shopping. Or, stop by the Costco Gas Station to fill your vehicle with gasoline after checking off your to-do list. If you’re frequently on the road, the money you save on gas could just pay for your Costco Gold Star Membership.

Shopping might leave you a little hungry, so swing by the Costco food court for a delectable chicken bake. Or, grab one of Costco’s famous $1.50 hotdogs to scarf down before heading home.

Deals aren’t limited to Costco’s brick-and-mortar warehouses, either. As a Costco Gold Star Member, you can also enjoy savings on select items on Costco.com. Depending on your location, you could get two-day delivery or even same-day delivery for certain purchases.

Maximize your budget by shopping at Costco

Whether you’re shopping for weekly groceries, summer barbecue supplies, or the latest tech, let Costco be your go-to destination.

New members (and former members whose memberships expired more than 18 months ago) can get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership for just $60. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll receive your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card via email within two weeks. Act now, as it’s your last chance to join before the membership price goes up!

