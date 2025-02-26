Shockingly affordable – This Lenovo Chromebook is a steal at 71% off

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We live in an age where buying the latest and greatest computers isn’t necessary for the tasks we do every day — and this Chromebook proves it. At an easy to swallow price of $79.99 (regularly $284), the Lenovo 300e is designed to fulfill most everyday needs, from checking emails and browsing sports scores to streaming your favorite shows on Netflix.

This budget-friendly device runs on Chrome OS and is powered by an Intel N3450 Quad-Core Processor clocked at 1.1GHz. With 4GB of RAM, multitasking is a breeze—effortlessly handling multiple browser tabs or essential apps simultaneously. Its 32GB of storage is perfectly sized for keeping your most important files, photos, and media without overwhelming you with excess. The 11.6-inch touchscreen display, featuring a 1366x768 resolution, brings your content to life in crisp, vibrant detail, making it adequate for both work and play.

Portability is another major asset of the Lenovo 300e. Weighing only 3.20 lbs, this Chromebook is a barely noticeable travel companion. Its compact design means you can easily slip it into your bag for work meetings, study sessions at your favorite café, or even a weekend getaway without feeling bogged down. And with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, staying connected wherever you go is as simple as a tap.

A standout feature of this offering is its refurbished status. Carrying a Grade “B” rating, this unit has been meticulously vetted to ensure it meets strict quality standards. While it may show light scuffing on the bezel or minor scratches on the body, you can trust that it delivers reliable performance.

Simplify your tech life without emptying your wallet – Get the Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) for only $79.99. Act fast – We have a limited quantity of computers!StackSocial prices subject to change.