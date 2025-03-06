Hassle-free PDFs are just $24 away

Skip to main content
We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve ever seen the letters PDF and groaned, you’re not alone. There’s a reason this file type has received a reputation over the years. But a $24 app is here to remove the hassle of converting and managing these files: PDF Converter Pro.

Since PDFs are unavoidable, let’s work smarter with helpful tools like this app. As an all-in-one PDF converter, PDF Converter Pro helps you easily work with these documents. Normally $99, coupon code SAVE20 brings the price way down to only $23.99 for a limited time.

Convert files from a PDF format to Microsoft Word, Excel, HTML, JPG or other file formats as needed for easier editing or viewing at home or work. Need to submit something as a PDF? That’s an option, too, allowing for easier transfer or backup of your data.

You don’t need to worry about the conversion process affecting your content. Done at an ultra-fast speed to save you time, the speed doesn’t impact the final product. PDF Converter Pro ensures a super high output quality, so the integrity of the files stays intact.

Just need the text from a PDF with images? PDF Converter Pro includes built-in OCR technology to extract that text. It can also merge multiple PDF files, split them or compress any files that may be too large to send. And if a file is private, there’s also an option to protect it with a password and encrypt it or unlock it as needed.

If you don’t need advanced PDF editing tools and are ready to change how you interact with these files, grab a lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro right here for $23.99 with coupon code SAVE20.

