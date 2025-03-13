This may be the last PDF app you ever need

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

PDFs are some of the most common file types in the world. So why are PDF apps so expensive? If you don’t want to pay for another monthly subscription, switch to PDF Converter Pro. This simple PDF app lets you convert, protect, scan, and do so much more with PDF files. And you only have to pay for it once. It’s just $23.99 with code SAVE20 for a lifetime license.

What can this PDF app do?

PDF Converter Pro is an all-in-one toolkit for handling PDFs. It lets you convert PDF files to popular formats like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML, PNG, and JPG. It can even generate PDFs from documents or images.

What really sets this software apart is its integrated OCR tech. That’s how you can extract text from image-based PDFs while still preserving the original format. You can finally search the text in old PDFs.

PDF Converter Pro also has a lot of simple, convenient tools like merging multiple PDFs into a single document or splitting large files into smaller, more manageable sections. Extracting images, compressing file sizes, unlocking protected PDFs, and applying password protection are all just a few clicks away.

The latest version of PDF Converter Pro includes a refined interface that’s much easier to use. You can also set up batch processing to handle multiple files at once.

PDF Converter Pro is compatible with both Windows and macOS, and it lasts for life with no recurring costs.

Use code SAVE20 by March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a PDF Converter Pro Lifetime License on sale for $23.99 with code SAVE20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.