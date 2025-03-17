Spring into savings for home, style and relaxation with these Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Spring is in the air, and it’s time to get ready for nicer weather with some exclusive Insider Deals to help you keep your home clean and cozy—and even refresh your look!

Check out these sleek, compact earbuds that give you the freedom to move, groove and conquer your day with ease.

The HyperGear True Wireless Earbuds deliver crisp HD stereo sound, whether you’re powering through a workout, taking a call or dancing around the house.

You may have seen a similar set of earbuds for as much as $40, but with this doorbuster deal, you can grab a pair for $10—a massive 75% off! This doorbuster is popular, so to ensure everyone has a chance to grab a pair, there’s a limit of three per customer.

Now for something that’s gone ultra-viral: the wildly popular Laura Geller Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation!

With over 7 million sold, this weightless, creamy, light-to-medium coverage foundation magically matches your tone.

This exclusive set also includes an ultra-soft, retractable kabuki brush, one lengthening mascara and one waterproof mascara for bold, defined lashes.

If you add up everything in this deal, the cost could be as much as $114. But with this Insider Deal, you’ll save a huge 78% and get this entire kit for just $24.99.

With this next Insider Deal, you can indulge in a therapeutic massage from the comfort of your couch and without the spa price tag.

The RBX 8-Mode Shiatsu Massager is designed for the back, neck, feet or anywhere else you need relief. It even has an optional heat mode for added relaxation and a built-in arm strap so you can adjust the pressure and intensity.

You may have seen a similar massager for as much as $130, but with this exclusive deal, you can start relaxing for just $25—a huge 81% off.

This next deal is all over social media—and for good reason! What if we told you there’s a product that can help you clean better, faster and easier—at an amazing price?

Meet the Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber by Villa Novum. With two speeds, this powerful scrubber cuts cleaning time in half (or more), tackling chores from the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond. It’s especially great for anyone with bad knees or back pain.

Similar spin scrubbers can sell for as much as $70, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get yours for just $24.99—a huge 64% off.

What better way to set the mood than with candlelight? And you can do just that with this Craft & Kin 4-pack of all-natural 100% soy wax candles.

For even more enjoyment, these candles are made with essential oils and have a 100% cotton wick for a clean burn.

This set includes four luxurious scents: lavender-eucalyptus and vanilla bean. Place them in the bathroom, bedroom or living room—or gift them to friends and family.

A set like this typically costs up to $84 ($21 per candle), but with this Insider Deal, you’ll save 76% and get all four for just $20.

