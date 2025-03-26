Either this is the best Microsoft Office deal ever, or someone hit the wrong button

Microsoft Office apps aren’t optional for most professionals or students, yet they aren’t the cheapest things. But most people don’t realize they don’t have to pay for them every month or pay hundreds for a lifetime download. For a very limited time, there’s a deal that seems almost too good to be true.

You can get a Microsoft Office lifetime license for only $29.97 (reg. $229)! That comes out to less than $5 per app. It’s not the newest version, but it actually includes more apps.

Your favorite Microsoft apps at an unbelievable price

Paying this one-time fee gets you Microsoft apps for life. After your purchase, you’ll pretty much instantly receive an email with a download link and software activation key to get the software suite set up on your Windows PC. Then, use the apps as long as your computer lives.

You’ll get the 2019 version of Microsoft’s classic apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher—which Microsoft is actually discontinuing in Microsoft 365, making this a great way to secure access to this amazing app for life.

Use these apps to create a last-minute slide deck for your client, draft a new proposal for your manager, or connect with your colleagues when you’re working from home.

To avoid installation issues while adding Microsoft Office to your PC, make sure that your device’s OS is updated to at least Windows 10 and has 1GB of RAM available.

Download Microsoft Office for Windows while it’s on sale for $29.97 (reg. $229) until March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to get this price.

