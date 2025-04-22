Enjoy a lifetime of content about the world’s royals, past and present, for $200

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Is there anything more fascinating than the mystery and drama that lies behind the most powerful families in the world? You can now revel in the best documentaries and factual dramas about royals around the globe, all on one majestic channel with a lifetime subscription to True Royalty TV, the only streaming service entirely about past and present royalty. It’s currently just $199.99, a 71% discount off the regular $699 subscription price.

Royals are often perceived as icons of duty, influence and even fashion. True Royalty TV’s vast library explores the defining moments, personal struggles and glamour of royal figures. You’ll get a glimpse into the reality of royal life and pressures of the crown, including sacrifices, love stories and scandals. Step inside the world of modern or historic royals with captivating shows such as “Prince William: Monarch in the Making” or “Diana and Dodi: The Princess and the Playboy”.

True Royalty TV thoroughly covers British royalty with more shows such as The Tudors: Henry VIII & the Fates of His Six Wives and The Windsors: Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign & the Future of King Charles III. However, you also get to learn about Egyptian Pharaohs, the Russian Romanovs, Monaco’s Grace Kelly, Japanese and Scandinavian monarchs and more.

Exclusive episodes air weekly, including The Royal Beat, The Royal Beat – Back in Time and The Royal Beat – Book Club. Even better, this isn’t just a streaming service. You’ll join an entire community of fellow royal enthusiasts who have the same deep appreciation for royal history and culture that you do. Fresh high-quality content is added regularly, so there’s always something new to discover, enjoy and discuss.

Watch anytime, anywhere on Google or Apple mobile and tablet devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku or your computer. If you want to discover the truth behind royalty, then subscribe today to True Royalty TV. Five-star reviews say:

“A must-watch for any royal enthusiast!”

“Perfect for history lovers, royal watchers, and anyone who enjoys a good mystery.”

“Brilliant insights from experts—love The Royal Beat!”

Get a lifetime subscription to True Royalty TV for just $199.99, a 71% discount off the regular $699 subscription price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.