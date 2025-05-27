Discover essentials for home and on the go with these Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

First up, something you can never have enough of: Quality wireless headphones at a doorbuster price.

The Reign Wireless Headphones feature renowned sound with long-listen comfort. The adjustable slider and lush ear cushions create the ultimate fit. You can even connect via Bluetooth and easily manage your calls, too!

This doorbuster deal is wildly popular, but MorningSave wants to ensure everyone can get their hands on them, so there is a limit of three per customer. Similar headphones can cost up to $80, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you can score a pair for $15—a massive savings of 81%.

Now, let’s move on to something that will be useful for summertime road trips. The SecureBrite Emergency Auto Tool is one you hope you never have to use—but having it could be a literal lifesaver.

The 9-in-1 design equips you for almost any scenario. Multiple flashlight modes assist during a tire change or let you signal for help. A window breaker and a seatbelt cutter free you from jammed doors or stuck buckles.

A built-in clamp, several magnets and a swivel-body design help provide ideal leverage for the job at hand. Since this set includes four tools, you can share them with family members to all feel a sense of comfort.

A similar set of four flashlights can cost as much as $65, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can add this to your safety kit for $19.99—a huge discount of 69%.

This is one of those products you don’t know you need until you really need it—especially in the warmer weather. Say goodbye to bugs with the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap.

It has triple trapping power: A UV light, powerful fan and a sticky glue board combine to get rid of fruit flies, gnats and other small bugs. Place it by insect-ridden fruit, plants, the trash bin or wherever else you’re getting pesky insects.

And thank goodness—no more ugly traps, dangling strips or dangerous wand zappers. Katchy is subtle and sleek, and nearly 60,000 people have given this a five-star review.

Comparable traps can cost up to $40, but with this Insider Deal, you can get one for $19.99—a huge savings of 50%.

Gone are the days of lugging around a jingling key ring; just swipe your finger for one-touch unlocking!

With the Lockly Flex Touch, you can have up to 99 fingerprints stored, so family, housekeepers, friends, and pet sitters can all have access.

But don’t worry; you’ll always know what’s going on because this also allows you to receive real-time alerts from the free mobile app. You’ll never have to worry about leaving the door unlocked again. This door lock can automatically lock behind you—even if you forget! Installation is easy and is compatible with most deadbolt doors.

Similar smart locks can cost up to $255, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can add a layer of protection to your home for $49.99—an amazing 80% off.

