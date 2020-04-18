'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt on What Went Wrong in 'Sad' Divorce From Larissa (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance star Colt is getting candid about his less than amicable split from his ex-wife, Larissa.

Colt and Larissa's rocky relationship was featured in season 6 of TLC's 90 Day Fiance, which began when they connected via an online dating website. Larissa eventually moved from Brazil to Las Vegas to be with Colt, but she ended up having big issues not just with Colt, but with his mom, Debbie, whom they were living with.

Still, Colt and Larissa married in June 2018. They later made headlines in January 2019 when Larissa was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged fight between the two, and Colt filed for divorce just days after the incident.

ET spoke with both Debbie and Colt on Thursday via video chat, ahead of their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which debuts on Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Colt said he and Larissa have been legally divorced since last May and that they haven't kept in touch.

"Whatever Larissa's up to, whatever she's doing, I hope she's doing well," Colt tells ET's Lauren Zima. "Good luck."

Although Debbie told ET she's since made peace with Larissa after they fought online and both "decided to let it go" -- and said she would even give Larissa a hug if she saw her -- the same can't be said for Colt.

"Where's my apology?" he cracks. "I haven't talked with her in a long time. The last time I saw her in person was at her last trial and I just shook her hand and said, 'good luck' -- that was the last time I spoke with her. I don't know what she's up to or where she's at or what she's doing, honestly. I think I've honestly said everything I want to say to her. She can say whatever she wants to me but I don't think anything's owed to me and I don't expect anything. The only thing I want is to be left alone by Larissa."

Colt said he wouldn't know what to even say to Larissa if he ran into her.

"I don't even think I'd recognize her, probably. Who knows?" he muses. "I haven't seen her in so long, maybe she gained weight. I don't know. I lost some weight, so maybe she gained some, I don't know. There's no shade, I'm just saying, people change their appearances."

Despite Colt's issues with Larissa, he does acknowledge that both are to blame for the demise of their marriage. He said he has no regrets about his actions, though he did joke that he would have given her flowers, referring to a memorable 90 Day Fiance scene when Larissa got upset with him after he showed up empty-handed to pick her up at the airport.

"It takes two people to make a marriage or to ruin a marriage, unfortunately," Colt says, looking back. "I did the best I could for her and for myself and I'm sure she did as well. But, you know, honestly it was just a misunderstanding of each other. I don't think we knew how to communicate with each other and I'm not talking about Portuguese and English -- we're just two different people and she had these expectations that I didn't understand or couldn't deliver, and it's sad, but sometimes it just doesn't work out. The only thing I should have done differently is probably just not stay as long, just probably divorce sooner, honestly."

Colt and Debbie are two of the more than 40 cast members from the show's six-year history who will be giving updates on their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. Unfortunately, Colt, a computer programmer, shared that he recently got laid off.

"It's very emotional right now," Colt says. "But everyone in the world is more or less going through the same thing, and my heart bleeds for everyone. I'm just trying to be positive each and every day. I don't even think about tomorrow at this point because I don't know when all this will even end. All I can do is wake up and just make the best of that day."

Colt says that he's not currently dating anyone and has no plans to.

"I'm just really trying to take time for myself," he explains. "I feel like I lost a lot of myself in the past year or two and I just need to focus on myself and my goals and what I want in life."

"I gained a bunch of weight, you know, I wasn't eating right," he says, looking back at his difficult divorce. "I was stressed. I'm just trying to calm everything down and do it slow and start over more or less."

Debbie agreed with her son, and bluntly said he was "an emotional mess" for a while.

"You were an emotional mess and now you're back to your normal, loving, sweet person," she tells him.

Despite everything, Debbie insisted they have no hard feelings toward Larissa.

"We wish her well," she says. "I don't hold any hard grudges. I've learned that you can't keep things like that. It makes you miserable, so you have to let it go."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with 90 Day Fiance season 7 couple Michael and Juliana about their upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, and the still happily married couple revealed that they're actually quarantining with his ex-wife, Sarah, and her new husband. Watch the video below for more:

