Stephanie Beatriz and Griffin Newman Urge Actors Who Play Cops on TV to Donate Amid Protests
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz and The Tick's Griffin Newman are urging actors who play or have played cops on TV to donate a share of their paychecks amid protests following George Floyd's death.
Beatriz and Newman have each donated $11,000 to the Community Exchange Fund, bringing their total combined donation to $22,000. Their donation will be distributed to local bail funds dedicated to assisting with the release of arrested protesters.
On Monday, Newman was the first to lead the charge, issuing a challenge to his fellow actors who have played police officers on TV to do their part.
“I’m an out-of-work actor who improbably played a detective on two episodes of Blue Bloods almost a decade ago,” Newman wrote on Twitter. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”
I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020
If you currently play a cop?
If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?
I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP
Beatriz soon followed with her own plea, urging her counterparts and anyone who is able, to donate to the cause.
"I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks@GriffLightning for leading the way)," the actress wrote on Twitter.
I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv.— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020
If you currently play a cop?
If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?
I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF
Newman has continued to reshare and retweet donations to the Community Justice Exchange, from a script coordinator who has worked "on a couple of cop shows" to an actor who played "a cop in a Troma movie" to fans who confessed to watching and enjoying popular TV cop shows.
