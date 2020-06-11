'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson Gets First Haircut in 17 Years and His Wife Doesn't Recognize Him

Willie Robertson is looking sharp! The 48-year-old Duck Dynasty star shared a drastic transformation after he cut his signature long locks for the first time in 17 years. The new look was so shocking that even his closest family members didn't recognize him.

"Everyone else is going back to the barber, I figured I should try it too. #17years," Robertson captioned a video of himself at the salon.

The barber trimmed Robertson's lengthy beard and shaved the sides of his long hair up to his head.

"I feel myself getting weaker," he quipped, likely referencing the Bible story of Samson whose strength came from his hair. "Now I feel like I should be cast on Vikings."

In addition to looking good, Robertson was also excited about an added perk of his transformation.

"I cannot wait to go to a store and nobody knows who I am," he said.

Robertson managed to surprise his wife of 28 years, Korie, following her around a restaurant and then out to her car without her noticing.

He also shocked his kids, Bella, Willie Jr., and Sadie, surprising them around town. Sadie's husband, Christian Huff, asked his father-in-law, "Is that a wig?," while Sadie admitted, "I'm in shock."

RELATED CONTENT:

Sadie Robertson & Family React to Phil's News About Long-Lost Daughter

'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson Just Found Out He Has a Kid From Affair

Sadie Robertson on Giving Back to Brides Whose Weddings Were Cancelled (Exclusive)