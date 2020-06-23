Kristin Cavallari Praises Ex Jay Cutler’s ‘Heart of Gold’ After Spending Father's Day Together at Her New Home

They may be dealing with the end of their marriage, but Kristin Cavallari fully appreciates the role of her ex, Jay Cutler, as a father to their three children. Taking to Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day, Cavallari noted that 7-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor are “lucky” to have the former footballer as a dad and that she hopes they inherit his “heart of gold.”

“Saved the best for last,” Cavallari, 33, captioned a photo of the young trio on Monday. “Happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how.”

“And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy,” she continued. “Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”

Cavallari’s Father’s Day post honoring Cutler came following an earlier one in which she thanked her own dad for teaching her that she can “do whatever I want in this life.”

The reality star and Cutler, 37, confirmed they were separating in April after 10 years together.

While there was initially drama surrounding their split -- with Cavallari citing “inappropriate marital misconduct” in her divorce papers -- her latest post indicated the pair are on good terms, as did Cutler’s Mother’s Day post in May.

"Happy Mother's day to all the moms," Cutler wrote, alongside a pic of the kids at the beach with Cavallari. "These 3 little ones picked a good one."

Cavallari has since been enjoying time with her kids in quarantine and also relishing being back at work on her jewelry brand, Uncommon James.

And while it’s unclear where her “new house” is located, a source told ET in May that Cavallari and Cutler had no plans to leave Nashville, Tennessee.

