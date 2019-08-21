‘Walking Dead’ actress in talks to play Selena

SAN ANTONIO – Not much is known yet about a series being made by Netflix about Selena.

The announcement about the series came late last year, and it seems now casting is in progress.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that "The Walkind Dead's" Christian Serratos is in negotiations to star as the late Tejano music artist.

Production for the series is also expected to begin next month.

A premiere date has yet to be released for "Selena: The Series."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, right now Serratos and Netflix are trying to figure out scheduling, since it will overlap with “The Walking Dead” production.