Pop stars Camila Cabello, Harry Styles announce shows in San Antonio

Two major artists are already heating up San Antonio’s 2020 summer concert season.

The “Señorita” herself Camila Cabello and former One Direction singer Harry Styles both announced separate tours on Wednesday that include stops at the AT&T Center.

Cabello will bring her “Romance” tour to San Antonio on Friday, Aug. 21, while Styles will visit on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Tickets for Cabello will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Ticketmaster.com and ATTCenter.com. Presale access for Ticketmaster Verified Fans and Mastercard holders will take place days prior to general ticket sales.

First trailer for ‘Selena: The Series’ on Netflix released

Cabello will hit the road following the Dec. 6 release of her sophomore album, “Romance," which will be included with every ticket purchase.

Other stops in Texas include Fort Worth on Aug. 18 and Houston on Aug. 19. The tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 29.

Tickets for Styles’ “Love on Tour” will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 22, and each ticket purchased will come with his “Fine Line” album. Presale access for American Express cardholders will take place 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Nov. 21.

One dollar per ticket will be donated to local charities, according to a news release.

His worldwide tour includes Houston on Aug. 10 and Dallas on Aug. 13.

Both Cabello and Styles embarked on solo careers following the departure of groups Fifth Harmony and One Direction, respectively.