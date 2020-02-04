75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

75ºF

Entertainment

Intocable coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre

Tickets go on sale Feb. 7

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: Intocable, Majestic Theatre, Things to Do
photo

SAN ANTONIO – Incotable is coming to the Majestic Theatre.

The Tejano/Norteño band is scheduled to perform on Nov. 20.

Things to Do in San Antonio

The band which formed in Zapata, Texas in the 1990s, has won multiple Grammys and found international success with hits like “Robarte un Beso,” “Prometí,” “Te Amo (Para Siempre),” “Sueña,” “Dame Un Besito,” and others.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. and are available through LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: