The Music Man marches into the Woodlawn Theatre

Woodlawn Theatre – The Woodlawn Theatre is kicking off the year with their production of The Music Man. The show as about a con man named Harold Hill who tries to dupe the residents of River City, Iowa with his moneymaking scheme first debuted on Broadway in 1957.

For this production, the Woodlawn has partnered with the nonprofit YOSA(Youth Orchestras of San Antonio) and will be collecting new or used musical instruments and supplies to support the music education programs that reach more than 2,500 young musicians throughout San Antonio each year.

The theater has several promotional nights that offer discount tickets to performances. For more on the discounts and to purchase tickets click here.