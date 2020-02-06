Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Impressive Dance Moves in Shakira Challenge With Fellow Moms

Kelly Ripa has got some epic dance moves! The 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of herself and two of her friends performing an incredible routine to "The Water Dance" by Chris Porter featuring Pitbull.

The women were completing Shakira's Champeta challenge in a nod to the singer's recent performance of the Colombian dance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

"#wcw with my sisters in the @shakira Champeta challenge. 3 mothers. 7 children. 36 pack 😂💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻," Ripa captioned the two-and-a-half minute long clip.

This isn't the first time Ripa has made her love for Shakira known. In fact, ahead of the Super Bowl, Ripa took to Instagram to share an impressive clip of her auditioning to be featured in Shakira's halftime set.

"Answering the call of the #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition @theannakaiser 🐺🐺🐺💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #halftime," she captioned the clip.

Ripa's latest epic dance came the same day that she gushed over her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Live With Kelly and Ryan. As Ripa told it, the 48-year-old Riverdale star pulled a sweet move when he surprised his wife with flowers on the 26th anniversary of the day they met.

"I left the gym and he’s standing outside of the gym... I have my earbuds in and I hear, 'Hey sexy,'" she recalled. "And it’s so funny, it never occurs to me that this person is talking to me, but it sounds too close. And I was like, 'I’m about to be mugged by somebody flirting with somebody who doesn’t even have the thoughtfulness to pay attention to me while they're mugging ,e!'"

"So I look up and my husband is there. And he was talking to me as it turns out!" Ripa continued. "He had flowers for me, and he said, 'I have to tell you something. It dawned on me as I was flying home, today is 26 years to the day since we met.' Isn’t that crazy?"

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 and share three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16. Watch the video below for more on their family.

