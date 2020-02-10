‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber dishes on SA native Alayah, ‘toxic environment,’ his next big move

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been watching season 24 of “The Bachelor,” you know it’s been quite the bumpy ride for bachelor Peter Weber.

The 28-year-old pilot from California has had to deal with a lot of drama up to this point. One person at the center of a lot of that drama is former Miss Texas and San Antonio native Alayah Benavidez, 24.

Weber said he was drawn to Benavidez at the beginning of the season.

“Even before I really got to know her really well, I felt something,” Weber said in a satellite interview with KSAT 12 News.

That seemed to change when multiple women brought up some concerns about Benavidez’s image. Those concerns eventually led Weber to send the San Antonio native home.

“I was definitely influenced by how the house was kind of reacting towards her,” Weber said. “I hated that kind of drama, that cattiness going back and forth. It affected me.”

Benavidez was not ready to say goodbye though. She returned to the show the following week hoping to clear her name.

After talking to her, Weber asked Benavidez to re-join the cast, even giving her the group date rose. This created even more drama for Weber, as the other cast members were not happy with the decision.

Weber sent Benavidez home for the second time shortly after.

“I don’t want to have to put you through any more of this,” Weber told Benavidez during the episode. “I think it’s time to say goodbye.”

Weber said while he gave their relationship a second chance, he eventually had to do what he felt was best for him and the remaining women.

“There was just such a toxic environment in the house. I had to make that tough decision, and it wasn’t easy,” Weber said.

According to Weber, there are no hard feelings between him and Benavidez.

“I don’t think Alayah and I were meant for each other,” Weber said. “I do think she’s going to make someone very happy someday.”

Weber said watching the season for the first time has been “surprising.”

“The stuff that occurs back in the house with the women when I’m not there, this is the first time I’m actually getting to see that, see those conversations,” Weber said. “It’s been a wild ride. Definitely a lot of surprises.”

As for the rest of the season, Weber said fans can expect the drama to take a back seat to the love stories. “This is where, I think, it gets really good,” Weber said.

“Next episode I make the biggest statement of the season,” Weber added. “You’re going to really see these relationships start to progress and see what I have with all of the remaining women.”

“I really feel like if you are into the show for the love and that kind of story, I don’t think you’re going to be disappointed,” Weber said.

Episode seven of “The Bachelor” airs Monday night on ABC.