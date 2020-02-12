KFC cooks up fried chicken Crocs complete with chicken-scented drumstick charm

Crocs already are a fashion statement people either love or hate. The newest pair is sure to raise even more eyebrows.

Kentucky Fried Chicken debuted its shoe collaboration with Crocs at Fashion Week Tuesday night, showing off a pair of fried chicken clogs that come with a chicken-scented drumstick charm on top.

No, we aren’t making this up.

Coming soon, fresh out of the fryer. Put #KFCCrocs on your bucket list. @kfc melovemealot pic.twitter.com/ONh33waFgF — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) February 12, 2020

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC US, said in a press release.

The clog’s design features KFC fried chicken along with the iconic bucket stripes. Don’t forget the top is adorned with the Jibbitz drumstick charm, which is not edible.

"As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we're thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog," Terence Reilly, Crocs' senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in the press release.

KFC and Crocs’ fans can purchase a pair for $59.99 this spring.

To be alerted when the shoes come available, sign up at crocs.com/KFC.

This story was originally posted on clickorlando.com.