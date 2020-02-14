Vanessa Bryant Posts Valentine's Day Message for Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is continuing to mourn the devastating loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

On Friday, 37-year-old Vanessa Instagrammed a picture of herself sitting on Kobe's lap as he kisses her on the cheek. Vanessa set the photo to "Tell Him" by Lauryn Hill and also flashed some of the lyrics, which include, "Let me be patient let me be kind / Make me unselfish without being blind / Though I may suffer I'll envy it not /And endure what comes/ 'Cause he's all that I got and tell him."

Vanessa, who was married to Kobe for 18 years, shared that Valentine's Day was actually his favorite holiday.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much," she writes. "Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. ❤️song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill."

Kobe and Gianna died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that also took the lives of seven other victims. He was just 41 years old. He is survived by Vanessa as well as their other three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

While Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral on Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, a public memorial is being held for the basketball icon on Feb. 24. The "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service, which begins at 10 a.m., will take place inside Los Angeles' Staples Center, home of the Lakers, where Kobe played the entirety of his 20-year professional basketball career. A limited number of tickets are available to the general public via Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with all proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

For more on the memorial, watch the video below:

