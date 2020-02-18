Pete Davidson Jokes About Entering Rehab 'for Weed and Coke' at NYC Stand-Up Show

Pete Davidson appeared to confirm a recent rehab stint during a midnight comedy show at Caroline’s Comedy Club in New York City on Sunday.

An eyewitness tells ET that the Saturday Night Live star discussed being in rehab in Arizona over the holidays, after checking in “for weed and coke.”

After walking onstage with what appeared to be handwritten material, Davidson, 26, noted that he had worked on some of the jokes he was telling while he was in rehab.

The eyewitness says Davidson also discussed his battle with anxiety and admitted having suicidal thoughts, but assured the audience he would never go through with it because of his “mom and sister,” before joking that he wouldn’t end his life until “the Knicks won the championship.”



Many in the audience appeared “shocked” at his suicide jokes, which the eyewitness says “got really dark” at some points.

Davidson is also said to have made a joke about Louis C.K. wanting him fired from SNL, claiming that C.K. went to the show’s executive producer, Lorne Michaels, to try and get him fired for smoking marijuana on set.

The eyewitness says Davidson added that he felt bad that C.K. did not like him, given that he had looked up to him in the past.

Davidson's rehab remarks come after he hinted at plans to seek help during an appearance on SNL in December.

"I'm going on 'vacation,' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces, and it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates," he said about his plans for the show's winter hiatus.

In 2016, Davidson got candid about his struggles with depression and said musician Kid Cudi saved him from suicide.



"Cudi's the best of all," Davidson said. "He saved my life. I would’ve killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi."

The following year, the comedian addressed quitting drugs and alcohol after eight years.



"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in eight years.”

He told ET a few weeks later that his then-girlfriend, Cazzie David, had helped him get sober.



"I'm very lucky. She's very, very supportive," he said.



See more on Davidson below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Undergoes Drag Makeover With RuPaul on 'SNL'

Kaia Gerber Steps Out With Mom Cindy Crawford Amid Pete Davidson Split Rumors

Kate Beckinsale Addresses Hanging Out With Ex Pete Davidson's Pal Machine Gun Kelly