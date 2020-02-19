Chris Noth Welcomes His Second Son -- Get the Details and See the First Pic!
Chris Noth is a dad of two! On Tuesday, the 65-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second son, Keats. Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, who he wed in 2012, already share 12-year-old Orion.
"Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever,'" Noth captioned a sweet photo of the newborn sleeping.
Noth's former Sex and the City co-star, Kristin Davis, congratulated the proud dad in the comments, writing, "Oh my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations to you all❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Noth responded to Davis' well wishes with the kiss emoji.
The actor first announced that he and Wilson were expecting their second child in September. "Orion is getting a brother - I better get my a** in shape," Noth captioned a pic of Wilson holding her growing baby bump.
Davis also celebrated the news then, writing, "Yay Yay Yay," while their fellow SATC co-star Sarah Jessica Parker wrote, "Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you both!!! Xx"
