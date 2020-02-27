Entertainment lineup released for Fiesta Oyster Bake
Music to feature Classic Rock legends Blue Oyster Cult, Tejano legend Little Joe y La Familia
SAN ANTONIO – The entertainment lineup for Fiesta Oyster Bake was released Wednesday.
There’s music for just anybody to enjoy, from Classic Rock, Country, Tejano/Latin and R&B/Hip-Hop.
Friday, April 17
Stage 1 (Classic Rock)
- Mothership – Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 6:15 p.m.
- Q: The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m.
- Blue Öyster Cult: 9:15 p.m.
Stage 2 (Country)
- Trey Gonzalez: 5:30 p.m.
- Reckless Kelly: 7:15 p.m.
- Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.: 9:15 p.m.
Stage 3 (Tejano / Latin)
- The Westside HORNS: 5:30 p.m.
- LaDezz: 7:15 p.m.
- Little Joe y La Familia: 9 p.m.
Stage 5 (R&B / Hip Hop)
- DJ Ultrasonic: 5 p.m.
- J Towerz: 6:15 p.m.
- TBA: 7:45 p.m.
- Coolio: 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Stage 1 (Classic Rock)
- Groove Monkey: Noon
- Joyous Wolf: 1:30 p.m.
- Black Heart Saints: 2:30 p.m.
- Fuel: 4 p.m.
- Puddle of Mudd: 5:45 p.m.
- P.O.D.: 7:30 p.m.
- Pop Evil: 9:15 p.m.
Stage 2 (Country)
- Cactus Country: 1 p.m.
- Clay Hollis: 3 p.m.
- Cody Canada and The Departed: 5:15 p.m.
- Kyle Park: 7:15 p.m.
- Josh Abbott Band: 9:15 p.m.
Stage 3 (Tejano / Latin)
- Devin Banda: 1 p.m.
- Bombasta: 2:30 p.m.
- Sunny Sauceda: 5 p.m.
- Masizzo: 7 p.m.
- Bobby Pulido: 9 p.m.
Stage 5 (R&B / Hip Hop)
- St. Mary’s Battle of the Bands Winner: 1 p.m.
- Soul Funk Band SA w/Wednesday Ball: 2:30 p.m.
- Passing Strangers: 4:30 p.m.
- Y’ALL Out Boy: 7 p.m.
- Spin Doctors: 9:15 p.m.
Entertainment lineup is subject to change.
Oyster Bake is held on the grounds of St. Mary’s University.
