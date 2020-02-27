52ºF

Entertainment

Entertainment lineup released for Fiesta Oyster Bake

Music to feature Classic Rock legends Blue Oyster Cult, Tejano legend Little Joe y La Familia

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Fiesta Oyster Bake

SAN ANTONIO – The entertainment lineup for Fiesta Oyster Bake was released Wednesday.

There’s music for just anybody to enjoy, from Classic Rock, Country, Tejano/Latin and R&B/Hip-Hop.

Friday, April 17

Stage 1 (Classic Rock)

  • Mothership – Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 6:15 p.m.
  • Q: The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m.
  • Blue Öyster Cult:  9:15 p.m.

Stage 2 (Country)

  • Trey Gonzalez: 5:30 p.m.
  • Reckless Kelly: 7:15 p.m.
  • Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.:  9:15 p.m.

Stage 3 (Tejano / Latin)

  • The Westside HORNS: 5:30 p.m.
  • LaDezz: 7:15 p.m.
  • Little Joe y La Familia: 9 p.m.

Stage 5 (R&B / Hip Hop)

  • DJ Ultrasonic: 5 p.m.
  • J Towerz: 6:15 p.m.
  • TBA: 7:45 p.m.
  • Coolio: 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Stage 1 (Classic Rock)

  • Groove Monkey: Noon
  • Joyous Wolf: 1:30 p.m.
  • Black Heart Saints: 2:30 p.m.
  • Fuel: 4 p.m.
  • Puddle of Mudd: 5:45 p.m.
  • P.O.D.: 7:30 p.m.
  • Pop Evil: 9:15 p.m.

Stage 2 (Country)

  • Cactus Country: 1 p.m.
  • Clay Hollis: 3 p.m.
  • Cody Canada and The Departed: 5:15 p.m.
  • Kyle Park: 7:15 p.m.
  • Josh Abbott Band: 9:15 p.m.

Stage 3 (Tejano / Latin)

  • Devin Banda: 1 p.m.
  • Bombasta: 2:30 p.m.
  • Sunny Sauceda: 5 p.m.
  • Masizzo: 7 p.m.
  • Bobby Pulido: 9 p.m.

Stage 5 (R&B / Hip Hop)

  • St. Mary’s Battle of the Bands Winner: 1 p.m.
  • Soul Funk Band SA w/Wednesday Ball: 2:30 p.m.
  • Passing Strangers: 4:30 p.m.
  • Y’ALL Out Boy: 7 p.m.
  • Spin Doctors: 9:15 p.m.

Entertainment lineup is subject to change.

Oyster Bake is held on the grounds of St. Mary’s University.

