Inside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Relationship and 'Instant Connection'

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have that new relationship glow.

The 47-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress -- who were first linked earlier this month when they were spotted looking cozy in Cuba together -- are currently having fun and keeping things exciting, a source tells ET.

"Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other's company," the source says. "The couple met while filming [upcoming psychological thriller] Deep Water in Louisiana and instantly had a connection."

According to the source, de Armas is supportive of Affleck's sobriety, which he was extremely open about while promoting his latest film, The Way Back, in which he plays a basketball coach struggling with addiction.

"Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through," the source says. "Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

Most recently, the two were spotted arm in arm during a morning walk in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday. The new couple has been spending plenty of time together, going for a coffee run on Wednesday and showing PDA in Costa Rica. Affleck even got flirty with the Knives Out star on Instagram, asking for photo credit for gorgeous photos he took of her from their trip that she ended up posting.

ET spoke with Affleck last month, and he talked to us about what he's looking for in his next relationship.

"I don't know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff," he said. "But I think that's a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting... It sort of happens when it happens, though. It's not the thing you can force."

