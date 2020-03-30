Watch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Lose It in 'Bad Boys for Life' Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? What gonna do when you can't get through a take without breaking.

ET has the exclusive first look at Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Kate del Castillo and the rest of the Bad Boys for Life cast in the movie's gag reel. Come for Will Smith barking like a dog, stay for noted thespian DJ Khaled attempting a dramatic line reading of "My...my...my pinky!" without making his co-star laugh.

The release of Bad Boys for Life -- which sees Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) putting off retirement for one last team-up -- happens to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original film, and the bonus features includes nearly a full hour of deleted scenes, additional bloopers, Easter eggs and an alternate ending.

Bad Boys for Life is available digitally March 31 and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 21.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Calls Emergency 'Red Table Talk' With Family to Discuss Coronavirus

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Reveal Which Actors Were Supposed to Play the Original 'Bad Boys' (Exclusive)

Kate del Castillo on What It Was Like Playing Will Smith's Wife in 'Bad Boys for Life' (Exclusive)