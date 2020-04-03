Bill Withers, 'Ain't No Sunshine' and 'Lean on Me' Soul Singer, Dies at 81

Bill Withers has died at age 81. The soul singer, who was known for songs including "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean On Me," died from heart complications, according to multiple news outlets.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father," Withers' family said in a statement. "A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other."

"As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world," the statement continued. "In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

Over the course of his music career, Withers won three GRAMMYs, one for "Ain't No Sunshine" in 1971, another for "Just the Two of Us" in 1981, and his final for "Lean on Me" in 1987. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Stevie Wonder in 2015.

Withers is survived by his wife, Marcia, and children, Todd and Kori.

