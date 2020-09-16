You can get paid $2,020 to binge-watch documentaries ahead of the 2020 election

History buffs, documentary lovers, or anyone looking for a challenge, listen up: MagellanTV is looking to pay one person in the U.S. to binge watch 24 documentaries.

The payoff? The documentary streaming service will pay $2,020 for the job, but the lucky person must post their takeaways on social media.

MagellanTV says the documentaries focus on "the great, the bad, the awful” leaders throughout history as the U.S. prepares for the 2020 general election.

“As every household prepares to participate in this historic moment, it’s important to remember the world has seen leaders of every kind, from despicable despots to commendable kings,” MagellanTV states. “So why not educate yourself by binge-watching incisive documentaries about leaders -- and leadership -- throughout history?”

Robert Kennedy, Kim Jung Un, Henry VII, Julius Caesar, Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and Adolf Hitler are among the subjects in the variety of documentaries.

The winner will have 48 hours to watch all 24 documentaries. The person must post the takeaways after each documentary or host a livestream of their experience on social media.

Winnings include a free one-year membership to Magellan TV and two free three-month memberships for friends.

Only U.S. residents can participate, and the closing date for entry is Oct. 5.