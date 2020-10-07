Pearl will not have Dia de los Muertos celebration, will have one on-site altar

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s largest Dia de los Muertos celebrations will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of canceling altogether, the Pearl will have one on-site altar and four virtual altars that locals can visit to honor their loved ones.

A spokesperson told KSAT.com that the Pearl “will still make 2020′s (Dia de los Muertos) special” with the virtual altars created by local artists. The artists and themes of the altars have yet to be announced.

As for the altar on the property, visitors must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Since 2017, the Pearl has hosted two-day Dia de los Muertos celebrations, bringing in hundreds of visitors with live music, food vendors, workshops, demonstrations and altars made by local artists.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is advising those celebrating Dia de los Muertos to refrain from large gatherings.

Low-risk activities include preparing family recipes for others and delivering them in a safe way, and moderate risk activities include hosting an outdoor parade and hosting small dinner celebrations, the CDC says.

