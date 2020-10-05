Ancient origins of Day of the Dead

SAN ANTONIO – Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, dates back to pre-Colombian, pre-Hispanic Indigenous traditions in Mexico.

The Aztecs incorporated these Mesoamerican traditions into their culture, and the holiday has evolved over centuries.

In this KSAT Day of the Dead story, we look at the ancient origins of the holiday and celebration.

Find more Day of the Dead stories below:

Story behind Mexican artist who inspired ‘La Calavera Catrina’

Visit KSAT.com’s Day of the Dead section to learn more about holiday