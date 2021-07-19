Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

‘Law & Order,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor indicted in fatal shooting, Queens DA says

Isaiah Stokes, 41, fired 11 rounds into Jeep, authorities say

Associated Press

Tags: Arts, entertainment
FILE: Isaiah Stokes at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)
FILE: Isaiah Stokes at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ) (2019 Michael Kovac)

NEW YORK – A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York man in February.

A grand jury Friday indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village.

A message was sent to his defense attorney seeking comment on the charges. Stokes has appeared in “Law & Order,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire,” among other television series.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb. 7. Authorities said surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then firing 11 rounds into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. "We will not allow it to become the norm.”

He is due to appear in court Monday and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.