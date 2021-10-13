Fortune Feimster of Netflix’s ‘Sweet & Salty’ special, ‘The Mindy Project’ coming to San Antonio

FILE - Fortune Feimster attends MPTF NextGen Board hosts 2021 Summer Party hosted by Max Greenfield at Sunset Tower Hotel on September 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Stand-up comedian and actress Fortune Feimster will give San Antonio some laughs at the beginning of the new year during a stop on her “2 Sweet 2 Salty” tour.

The Tobin Center announced Wednesday that Feimster will perform at the venue’s H-E-B Performance Hall on Jan. 22.

The tour comes after her one-hour special “Sweet & Salty” was released on Netflix. It was nominated for Best Comedy Special by the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Feimster got her start in Hollywood as a writer and panelist on E’s “Chelsea Lately” before joining the cast of “The Mindy Project” and “Champions.”

She has also made appearances on television shows like “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Dear White People,” “Drunk History,” and “2 Broke Girls,” according to the Tobin Center. She also hosts Sirius XM’s “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune.”

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, but members have access to the pre-sale happening now. They can be purchased online, by phone at 210-223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center box office.

Ad

Tickets are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50.

Read also: