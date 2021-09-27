Tool announces San Antonio stop on international 2022 tour

FILE: Maynard Keenan of Tool performs on stage at the Melbourne Big Day out at Flemington racetrack on Sunday 30th January 2011 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey/Redferns)

SAN ANTONIO – It hasn’t been “10,000 Days” since Tool last visited San Antonio, but Maynard James Keenan and company are finally coming to the AT&T Center.

The band on Monday announced a five-month tour for the start of 2022 that includes legs in the United States and Europe.

Tool will play in San Antonio on Feb. 2, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Members of the Tool Army will have access to the pre-sale on Wednesday.

Other stops in Texas include the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Jan. 31 and the Toyota Center in Houston on Feb. 4.

The shows will have Blonde Redhead as the opening act, but The Acid Helps will take over as the opener on the tour from Feb. 19-March 20.

The tour will start in Eugene, Oregon, the city the band was scheduled to play when the pandemic hit and forced cancellations. The tour for “Fear Inoculum,” their latest album released in 2019.

