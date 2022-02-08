WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of Oscar nominations

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

Nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.

Emmy-winning actor-comedian Leslie Jordan (“Will & Grace,” “The Help”) and Emmy-nominated actor-CEO-producer Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish,” “The High Note”) will host the announcement.

ABC News Live will live stream the announcement with coverage kicking off at 7 a.m. CT, featuring ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo, ABC News correspondent Janai Norman, ABC News contributor and Sirius XM host Mike Muse, Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley Carter, and Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis, followed by post-nomination analysis.

ABC News Live coverage is expected to last until 8 a.m. CT.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 27.

