Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center hosting free theater camp for teens

San Antonio – The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will host a free camp for students ages 13-18 in July.

The camp, called Grupo Animo 2022, will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater.

According to a release, the camp will be Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting on July 5th and will culminate in a performance by the group Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

Guadalupe Theater Manager Jorge Piña spoke about the importance of the camp.

“It is critical, even more so now in light of recent events in Uvalde, that students are taught to use their natural talents to creatively express themselves, working cooperatively to share their thoughts and feelings about the world they live in...We understand that through Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture, we can revolutionize how we imagine the world,” said Piña.

The historic Guadalupe Theater in San Antonio (KSAT 2022)

To sign up for the camp email Jorge Pina @ jorgep@guadalupeculturalarts.org and for more information on the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center click here.