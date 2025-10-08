Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Entertainment

Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots and Raye to present at Rock Hall

Mark Kennedy

Associated Press

1 / 3
Singer, Raye performs at half-time during the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Teddy Swims performs with Andrea Bocelli during a concert in St. Peter's Square for the conclusion of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity at the Vatican, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - EXCLUSIVE - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents the nominees for Outstanding Narrator during night two of the Television Academy's 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Singer, Raye performs at half-time during the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

NEW YORK – A glittering list of music figures will help present awards at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, including Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots, Missy Elliott and Raye.

The induction ceremony honoring Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Phish, the Black Crowes, Oasis and more will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, streaming live on Disney+.

Recommended Videos

Other presenters revealed Wednesday include Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen and Teddy Swims.

Other acts going into the Hall this year include Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden and the White Stripes. Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted as one of two recipients of the Musical Influence Award, the other being classic rock singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.

Last year, Mary J. Blige,Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton were inducted.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos