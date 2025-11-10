Black hat worn by the Wicked Witch of the West in 'The Wizard of Oz' is going up for auction

This image released by Heritage Auctions shows the hat worn by Margaret Hamilton in "The Wizard of Oz." (Heritage Auctions via AP)Margaret Hamilton

Just in time for the theatrical release of “Wicked: For Good,” fans will get a chance to own memorabilia from the 1939 original film, “The Wizard of Oz,” and one item is especially witchy.

Heritage Auctions is putting an iconic black hat that Margaret Hamilton wore as the Wicked Witch of the West up for sale. The wool hat is quite large, measuring nearly 14-inches high with a 19.5-inch diameter brim. It also has a 22-inch elastic chin strap worn by Hamilton during flying scenes to keep it secure.

Designed by costume designer Adrian Adolph Greenburg, who went by Gilbert Adrian professionally, the hat was put to use after filming began because the one originally chosen didn't appear scary enough.

“When Dorothy Gale becomes Dorothy of Oz, it’s when she puts on the ruby slippers,” said Joe Maddalena, EVP of Heritage Auctions. “When the Wicked Witch becomes the Wicked Witch, she puts on the hat. So it’s this transformational moment of the birth of the witch. I think the importance of the hat is just incredible. It’s on par with the slippers.”

Heritage will hold the auction Dec. 9 and 10, both online and at its Dallas headquarters.

Also hitting the auction block are a “The Wizard of Oz” book signed by Garland, who also wrote a lengthy inscription. It has autographs by other main cast members, including Toto's actual paw prints. The book was gifted to the daughter of Garland's on-set tutor at the time.

Two different versions of Dorothy's ruby slippers will be auctioned. One, a right-foot shoe worn by Garland during rehearsals, is adorned with crimson-burgundy glass bugle beads. A replica of the ruby slippers made by Western Costume Company for the film's 50th anniversary, will also be for sale. The latter were made using Garland's original shoe form and have red sequins and rhinestone bows. These shoes, said Maddalena, “are as close as you’re ever going to get to owning a pair of ruby slippers that weren’t screen-used.”

A handwritten letter written by “Oz” author Frank Baum on personal stationary and an organza blouse worn on screen by Garland will also sell. The blouse has a tag with “Judy Garland” handwritten on the label.

Last year, Heritage sold a different pair of ruby slippers from the film for $28 million.