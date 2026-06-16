Jelly Roll files for divorce after 10-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences

FILE - Jelly Roll, left, and Bunnie XO arrive at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife of 10 years, according to court filings.

The complaint filed in Franklin, Tennessee, by the “Hard Fought Hallelujah” singer lists the reason for divorce as irreconcilable differences. The couple were married in Las Vegas in 2016. The filing lists the date of separation as May 9.

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Jelly Roll, whose given name is Jason DeFord, won three Grammys earlier this year, including best contemporary country album for “Beautifully Broken.”

In his acceptance speech for the album award, Jelly Roll thanked his wife, Alisa DeFord, who goes by Bunnie Xo, saying, "I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail.”

The Nashville native's songs often explore overcoming adversity and his long road back from drugs and prison, and he speaks about his redemption arc to diverse audiences, from people serving time in correctional centers to concert crowds and even in testimony before Congress.

In December, Tennessee's Republican Gov. Bill Lee issued a pardon for Jelly Roll after friends and civic leaders joined in an outpouring of support.

In a memoir released in February, Xo wrote that Jelly Roll is her “soulmate” and said a true connection kept the couple together through ups and downs. A message to her attorneys seeking comment was not immediately returned on Tuesday. A representative for Jelly Roll also did not immediately respond to messages.