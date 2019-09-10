Asymmetrical jeans are a thing and people have opinions

Keep those skinny jeans, mom jeans, and bell bottoms on the shelf. There's a new pair of jeans that are getting a lot of attention these days -- asymmetrical jeans.

Neiman Marcus is selling a pair of Ksenia Schaider jeans with one skinny leg and one wide leg for $462 a pair.

"Who would wear those?" You may be asking. The answer is Celine Dion. She was spotted wearing them during Fashion Week in Paris this summer.

If that look isn't quite your style, how about an asymmetrical option from Bergdorf Goodman. This $750 Monse pair has one leg sewn inside out.



Some good news if you decide you need to give these jeans a try -- both Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus are offering free shipping and free returns.

I'm not totally against this... but I feel like I am alone. Would you wear these #AsymmetricalJeans https://t.co/1vE7JOaU7f pic.twitter.com/Tn49gvcK0h — Megan Gilliland (@MeganReports) January 16, 2019

