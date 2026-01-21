Drizzle ends later this morning, then we turn our attention to bitter cold, ice this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRIZZLE ENDS, SUN POSSIBLE LATER TODAY: Drizzle to end mid-morning, clouds linger through midday

STRONG COLD FRONT FRIDAY EVENING: Windy, showers & storms possible

BITTER COLD, ICE SATURDAY: Very cold, rain transitions to freezing rain on Saturday

BELOW FREEZING: Potentially from Saturday AM through Monday AM, plan for at least 24 hours below freezing

FORECAST

TODAY

Conditions are damp this morning, with drizzle possible through mid-morning. The drizzle and showers will come to an end, while clouds hold through midday. By the afternoon, any shower activity will shift east of San Antonio and some peeks of sun will help to push temperatures to near 70.

STRONG COLD FRONT FRIDAY NIGHT: TIMELINE

PREPARE FOR COLD:

Now is the time to prepare your home for extended cold: insulate exposed pipes, cover outdoor faucets, make sure your pets will be inside with you this weekend.

Expect be be below freezing for at least 24 hours and perhaps even longer, depending on temperatures Sunday afternoon. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings will be well below freezing.

IMPACTS:

The most severe effects will depend on how much ice actually forms. Currently, we do expect at least some icing around San Antonio.

Even a small amount of ice—a “glaze”—might cause slick roads and sidewalks, while a tenth of an inch of ice can cause overpasses and bridges to become impassable.

At this point, travel from San Antonio and points north would be discouraged. Higher amounts of ice are expected in the Hill Country and points north.

COLD MORNINGS

With some clearing by Monday morning, bitter cold morning temps are expected for a few days.

