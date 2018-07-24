TMZ: Demi Lovato rushed to hospital for heroin overdose

LOS ANGELES - Update: TMZ reported that paramedics treated Lovato with Narcan after she was found unconscious at her home.

Narcan is a prescription medicine used for treating overdoses and opioid emergencies, according to Narcan website.

Demi Lovato, 25, has been hospitalized for a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

Lovato was transported to an L.A. hospital from a home in Hollywood Hills around noon Tuesday and is in unknown condition TMZ reported.

The singer released a song titled “Sober” in June that details her struggle with drug abuse and her lyrics revealed she’d relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Lovato has been very open about her struggles with drug addiction and admitted she tried cocaine for the first time when she was 17.

