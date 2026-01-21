Woman fatally struck by truck while attempting to cross Loop 410 on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman died after she was hit by a truck while attempting to cross Loop 410 on the West Side.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 151.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman was struck by a truck heading eastbound.

After the collision, the report said that the truck driver stopped and rendered aid to the woman.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.

The crash closed multiple lanes on Loop 410 for hours.