Woman fatally struck by truck while attempting to cross Loop 410 on West Side, SAPD says The crash closed multiple lanes on Loop 410 for hours Tuesday Closure at Loop 410 and State Highway 51 (TxDOT) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman died after she was hit by a truck while attempting to cross Loop 410 on the West Side.
The
crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Southwest Loop 410 near State Highway 151.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman was struck by a truck heading eastbound.
After the collision, the report said that the truck driver stopped and rendered aid to the woman.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.
The crash closed multiple lanes on Loop 410 for hours.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
