Major crash causes lane closures at Loop 410 on West Side, TxDOT says The crash happened near the interchange of Loop 410 and State Highway 151 Closure at Loop 410 and State Highway 51 (TxDOT) SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes at Loop 410 near State Highway 151 on the West Side are closed following a car crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the interchange, TxDOT said.
The San Antonio Fire Department said a person appears to have been struck by a vehicle.
TxDOT’s traffic guide shows only one lane on Loop 410 is open for northbound vehicles.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. It’s unclear how long the lanes will be closed.
SAFD and police are at scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works ▶ 1:23 Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ ▶ 1:03 San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ▶ 0:12 Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March ▶ 0:49 ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash ▶ 0:28 City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance ▶ 0:43 Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance ▶ 0:28 Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending ▶ 0:57 First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says ▶ 1:23 County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says ▶ 0:39 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps ▶ 1:28 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio ▶ 1:01 Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 ▶ 0:44 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 ▶ 0:35 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement ▶ 1:42 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings ▶ 1:40 KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms ▶ 2:02 How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ ▶ 0:40 Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase ▶ 0:49 Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says ▶ 1:47 Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast ▶ 1:38 Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast Safety improvements coming to SW Side crosswalk after KSAT highlights blind homeowner’s concerns ▶ 1:02 Safety improvements coming to SW Side crosswalk after KSAT highlights blind homeowner’s concerns Niños sanos pueden enfermarse hasta seis veces en invierno, dice medico de San Antonio ▶ 1:31 Niños sanos pueden enfermarse hasta seis veces en invierno, dice medico de San Antonio New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition ▶ 1:31 New drone footage shows empty site of former ITC building months after demolition A Texas mom is still searching for answers one month after her daughter was shot and killed ▶ 1:33 A Texas mom is still searching for answers one month after her daughter was shot and killed Previous photo Next photo