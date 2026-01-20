Skip to main content
Major crash causes lane closures at Loop 410 on West Side, TxDOT says

The crash happened near the interchange of Loop 410 and State Highway 151

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Closure at Loop 410 and State Highway 51 (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes at Loop 410 near State Highway 151 on the West Side are closed following a car crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the interchange, TxDOT said.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a person appears to have been struck by a vehicle.

TxDOT’s traffic guide shows only one lane on Loop 410 is open for northbound vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. It’s unclear how long the lanes will be closed.

SAFD and police are at scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

